News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police searching for missing Halifax man

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jordan Forth, 30, was last seen in Leeds shortly before 8.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He was believed to have been making his way back to Halifax via a train to Huddersfield and then a bus.

He is described as a white male, of medium height, slim, with a brown/red dyed moustache and probably wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Jordan Forth

Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Jordan should call 101, quoting reference 1677 of 18/10.

PoliceHalifaxHuddersfieldLeeds