Police searching for missing Halifax man
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jordan Forth, 30, was last seen in Leeds shortly before 8.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).
He was believed to have been making his way back to Halifax via a train to Huddersfield and then a bus.
He is described as a white male, of medium height, slim, with a brown/red dyed moustache and probably wearing black jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone who has seen Jordan should call 101, quoting reference 1677 of 18/10.