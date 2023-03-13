Police searching for missing Halifax man - officers are concerned for his welfare
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Halifax man.
Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of John Illand, who was last seen at 9.20am today (Monday) on Roils Head Road.
The 62-year-old is understood to have access to a bus pass and may have travelled to Huddersfield or Bradford.
He is described as a tall white man, skinny, with greying hair and only having one front tooth.
He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper, a black mid-length coat with a hood and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.
The police are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of John so they can confirm he is safe and well.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Calderdale District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 454 of March 13.