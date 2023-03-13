Police searching for missing Halifax man - officers are concerned for his welfare

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of John Illand, who was last seen at 9.20am today (Monday) on Roils Head Road.

The 62-year-old is understood to have access to a bus pass and may have travelled to Huddersfield or Bradford.

He is described as a tall white man, skinny, with greying hair and only having one front tooth.

John Illand

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper, a black mid-length coat with a hood and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.

The police are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of John so they can confirm he is safe and well.

