Police searching for missing teen from Brighouse

Delonte Shiponda, 15, was reported missing at 6pm on Wednesday and was last seen in Brighouse.
He is described as slim with short half-blonde, half-black hair.
He was last seen wearing black trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and black headphones and carrying a black rucksack.
The teenager has connections to the Newcastle area.
Anyone who has seen Delonte or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1521 22/6