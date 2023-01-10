News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police seek public's help in finding missing 14-year-old girl in Halifax

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Halifax.

By Tom Scargill
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rugaya Awais
Rugaya Awais

Rugaya Awais was last seen at around 9pm yesterday (Monday) on Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax.

She is described as being of small build with grey/blonde hair. At the time that she was last seen, she was wearing black clothing.

Hide Ad

Police are urging anyone who has seen Rugaya or with information that could help enquiries to find her to make contact as soon as possible.

Rugaya is also urged to make contact with the police or her family to confirm that she is safe and well.

Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using 101 Live Chat online or calling 101, quoting log 1706 of 09/01.

PoliceHalifaxWest Yorkshire Police