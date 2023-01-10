Police seek public's help in finding missing 14-year-old girl in Halifax
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Halifax.
Rugaya Awais was last seen at around 9pm yesterday (Monday) on Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax.
She is described as being of small build with grey/blonde hair. At the time that she was last seen, she was wearing black clothing.
Police are urging anyone who has seen Rugaya or with information that could help enquiries to find her to make contact as soon as possible.
Rugaya is also urged to make contact with the police or her family to confirm that she is safe and well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using 101 Live Chat online or calling 101, quoting log 1706 of 09/01.