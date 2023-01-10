Police seek public's help in finding missing 14-year-old girl in Halifax

Rugaya Awais

Rugaya Awais was last seen at around 9pm yesterday (Monday) on Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax.

She is described as being of small build with grey/blonde hair. At the time that she was last seen, she was wearing black clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are urging anyone who has seen Rugaya or with information that could help enquiries to find her to make contact as soon as possible.

Rugaya is also urged to make contact with the police or her family to confirm that she is safe and well.