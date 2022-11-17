Police still looking for missing Hebden Bridge girl last seen in Halifax town centre four days ago

Keira Baker, aged 14, was last seen at 5.51pm on Sunday in Halifax town centre.

She is described as a white female, 5ft tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, black top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Police are appealing for help to find her

Keira also has connections to York.

Anyone who can help find her should call 101, quoting 1196 of 13/11.