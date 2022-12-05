News you can trust since 1853
Police: Teenage girl from Halifax is missing, last seen in Halifax town centre

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl from Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Keira Baker, aged 14, was last seen near to McDonalds on Old Market in Halifax town centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

She was wearing a black T-shirt, beige leather trousers, black hooded jacket and knee-length black boots.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact contact police by calling 101, quoting log 1295 of December 4.

Police are appealing for help to find her

Keira Baker
