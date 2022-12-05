Police: Teenage girl from Halifax is missing, last seen in Halifax town centre
Police are looking for a missing teenage girl from Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Keira Baker, aged 14, was last seen near to McDonalds on Old Market in Halifax town centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
She was wearing a black T-shirt, beige leather trousers, black hooded jacket and knee-length black boots.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact contact police by calling 101, quoting log 1295 of December 4.