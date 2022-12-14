St Augustine’s Centre, which specialises in helping people forced to flee their homes, says Rishi Sunak’s raft of measures announced yesterday (Tuesday) “criminalises” those seeking sanctuary.

The Prime Minister has promised to bring in new laws to tackle “illegal immigration”, saying anyone who comes to the UK via a unsanctioned route will not be allowed to stay.

He particularly wants to target people coming from Albania.

His announcement came just hours before four people died after a boat ran into difficulties crossing the English Channel in the early hours of today.

St Augustine’s Centre said: “We welcome any genuine attempt to reduce the backlog in asylum claims, which has left thousands of people in limbo for years.

"But rather than fast-tracking clearly well-founded claims, the Prime Minister is criminalising refugees and recycling unworkable gimmicks.

"Assuming you know everything about someone because of the country they’re from or the way they arrived, and then bundling them onto a plane without giving them a chance to make their case is a dangerous shortcut that plays fast and loose with people’s lives.

"Mr Sunak’s predecessors recognised this when they created the modern slavery laws to identify hidden exploitation – now he wants to dismantle his party’s own legacy.

"Many charities have also been calling for safe routes for years. But if you’re an Iranian protestor fleeing the threat of execution, or a Yemeni family whose house has been bombed, what safe routes are open to you? There is no refugee visa, and you cannot claim asylum until you are on British soil. What ‘legal’ route is available?

"This government claims it is helping Afghans, yet many who served the British mission are still in hiding from the Taliban.

"Other Afghans, including some who worked with the British military, are now making the 'illegal', dangerous journey to seek asylum in the UK because they were not included in the extremely restrictive resettlement schemes.

"Mr Sunak’s plan to criminalise desperate people forced to take journeys they never wanted to take is both pointlessly cruel and risks breaking international law. Especially when the UK government is encouraging the use of 'illegal' routes through its own actions – or lack thereof.

"If this government thinks more posturing on Rwanda will stop people from trying to save their lives, it is wrong.

"Every number in the backlog is a man, woman or child who is simply asking for a fair hearing. If he is serious about justice, the Prime Minister can make this happen.”

The charity says in the year ending September 2022, according to Government statistics, only 1,391 people were granted protection through resettlement schemes and only 4,786 family reunion visas were issued to partners and children of those granted asylum or humanitarian protection in the UK.

More than half of Albanians who claimed asylum were granted it, according to the same statistics.

The top nationalities of people making small boat crossings include Afghanistan, Eritrea, Syria and Iran, according to Home Office statistics published in August 2022.