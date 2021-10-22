Pop up family allotment event ‘Let’s Grow’ comes to Halifax

‘Let’s Grow’ pop up allotment events, including vegetable garden and artwork murals.

‘Let’s Grow’ is a free two-day event for families on October 27 and 28 and is produced and brought to the market by the co-creator of the award-winning TV series, ‘Mr Bloom’s Nursery’, Ben Faulks, along with his wife, Mimi.

The festival hub will be inside the Albion Street entrance to the market and the event will see spaces in the heart of the historic Borough Market transformed into fruit and vegetable gardens.

Families will be able to explore the ‘Let’s Grow’ pop-up allotment with its charming family of baby fruits and vegetables, along with their friendly ‘Vegetable Nannies’.

There’ll also be interactive and engaging performances, street art, games to play, and family workshops. In addition, families will be able to follow a treasure trail to be in with the chance of winning Shop in Halifax gift cards.

Let’s Grow’ producers, Ben and Mimi Faulks live in Calderdale and have toured their theatre shows such as the ‘Pop-up allotment’ and the ‘Vegetable Nannies’ throughout the UK, Europe, North America and Canada for over 15 years. Ben said of the event: “It’s a thrill to be back delivering festivals and events with the Let’s Grow team after such a long time. As a family, we love coming to Halifax for shopping and socialising and it’s such a privilege to be able to be serve the community on our doorstep, in the valley we’re proud to call home.

“We want to help encourage folk back into the town and we’re looking forward to meeting people to start planning and planting ideas, growing together towards the 50th anniversary of Calderdale coming up in 2024.

As part of the event, urban street artists will also be transforming stall spaces into giant market murals, this will also coincide with celebrations for the national Love Your Local Market fortnight campaign.‘”

The ‘Let’s Grow’ event will form part of the launch of a two-year community art project and includes the opportunity for people to share ideas for the borough’s Year of Culture in 2024, to coincide with Calderdale’s 50th anniversary.

The ‘Let’s Grow’ event has been organised by Calderdale Council, utilising grants from the Government’s Welcome Back fund, which is supported by the European Regional Development fund.

This is aimed at supporting high streets and tourist attractions to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and welcome back shoppers and visitors.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The Let’s Grow event will be a wonderful opportunity for families to come together this half term and enjoy exciting and engaging activities, which will also educate about gardening, food and nature.

“It will be great to see the space at Halifax Borough Market used in this innovative way, increasing footfall within the market and through the town centre. We hope to hold many more cultural events in this space and throughout the borough to revitalise our high streets and encourage visitors back to our towns after one of the toughest times in the sector’s history.

“We’re lucky in Calderdale to have exceptional local creative talent and we’ll also be looking for ideas to make the most of cultural opportunities as we progress towards our Year of Culture in 2024.”

For more information about the ‘Let’s Grow’ event at Halifax Borough Market, visit www.letsgrow.org.uk