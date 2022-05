Lucy's Little Bake House will open the doors of their new unit in the Westgate Arcade in July.

Their new store will be at the corner of Carrier Street and Albion St, opposite to the entrance of Halifax Borough Market.

Run by Lucy Chapple and Pam Crawshaw, Lucy's Little Bake House is already popular with people across Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Chapple and Pam Crawshaw of Lucy's Little Bake House

The bakery is currently based at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre.