Popular Halifax Pearl Supermarket looks set to reopen after devastating blaze
A Halifax supermarket destroyed by a huge blaze earlier this year looks set to reopen in a new home.
Pearl Supermarket has been shut ever since the fire at its Queens Road premises in April.
But a sign has appeared at the new Broadway Retail Park, further along Queens Road, saying the store is opening soon.
The new retail park is being advertised to rent designed for a mix of industrial, retail and leisure occupiers.
Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze at the well-loved supermarket on April 15.
They worked with other agencies including West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council.
Many people shared their shock and sorrow at the news on the Courier’s Facebook page.
One Courier reader said: "Sad day, absolutely loved this shop.
"Lovely staff. I know it will be hard but I hope they get back in business soon.
"Our prayers are with all the families and business got affected."