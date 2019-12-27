Popular Ripponden bar and restaurant the Riverside Fox announces closure

A popular Ripponden bar and restaurant has announced it has closed.

The Riverside Fox, formerly known as the Fox Bar and Bistro, in Ripponden, posted a message on Facebook revealing the news.

The venue said: "We are now closed for business. Thank you to everyone who has supported us."

Located between Halifax and Oldham and just off junction 22 of the M62 the restaurant was famed for its picnic bench-style afternoon tea,

The venue prided itself of sourcing its food locally and and had a wide selection of menus.

Most of the dishes had a strong Mediterranean influence and with a selection of meat, fish and seafood available.

In addition to this customers could also find some more traditional British favourites.