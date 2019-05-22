Popular West Vale Fisheries aiming for top spot in West Yorkshire

Halifax based West Vale Fisheries, has been recognised as one of the best fish and chip establishments in the region after reaching the final of a prestigious regional business award.

The popular eatery has been selected as a finalist for the Best Fish and Chip Shop in West Yorkshire.

The Stainland Road chippy is no stranger to great publicity.

Since its establishment, it has received support from some of the biggest names in boxing. From UK stars like Frank Bruno and to world champions Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather, numerous boxers have pledged their support or visited the shop.

Mark Kosanovic, founder and owner, said: “It seems like the whole of Calderdale is on the up and we intend to be there, continuing to provide the best fish and chips for the community as it flourishes.

“We’re a local takeaway serving local people and want to continue doing this the best we can.”