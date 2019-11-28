Positive response to new support group for bereaved fathers in Halifax

A new support group in Halifax for bereaved fathers has been hailed as a success.

Dad to Dad has been formed by Ben Moorhouse, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October, leaving Ben and his partner Gaynor Thompson devastated.

The group’s first meeting took place last month at The Old Post Office pub on Winding Road and was attended by six dads.

“It was an opportunity for everyone to open up about their babies and show support for each other,” said Ben.

“Everyone commented on how relaxed and laid back the event was which allowed them to speak fully and helped them a great deal.

“It was lovely to hear from some of the dads that Halifax has needed this for so long and they so so happy it has now started.

“There are five meetings arranged but this will certainly become a permanent group now with how it is already helping dads.

“There is interest in arranging dads days out such as walks and evenings out that may include going for a meal or bowling.”

For more information, call 07572 186376 or email Kallipateira2018@hotmail.com.