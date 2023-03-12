Power cut hits 100 Halifax homes and businesses including pub
A power cut has hit scores of homes in part of Halifax this evening (Sunday).
Around 100 addresses are reported to have been hit by the blackout in Savile Park, including pub The Big Six Inn.
Northern Powergrid estimates power will be restored by 11pm.
It says the power cut has been caused by “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” and anyone who needs to report an emergency, should call 105.
The Big Six Inn is open but has posted: “If you are planning to visit us this evening, please be patient with the staff as we have a power cut in the area.
"The power is scheduled to be back on later this evening. The card machine is still working but it maybe cash only later if the battery runs out. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”