Around 100 addresses are reported to have been hit by the blackout in Savile Park, including pub The Big Six Inn.

Northern Powergrid estimates power will be restored by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the power cut has been caused by “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” and anyone who needs to report an emergency, should call 105.

Northern Powergrid says 100 addresses have been effected

The Big Six Inn is open but has posted: “If you are planning to visit us this evening, please be patient with the staff as we have a power cut in the area.

"The power is scheduled to be back on later this evening. The card machine is still working but it maybe cash only later if the battery runs out. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad