Prestigious accolade for dedicated volunteer who helps keep Calderdale park thriving

Bob Galtrey, co-founder and Chair of the Friends of Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge was named a Community Champion in this year's Yorkshire In Bloom Awards.

He was nominated by the In Bloom judges who inspected the park and were impressed by his knowledge of the park's history as well as his dedication, drive and commitment to helping the community.

Mr Galtrey said: “I had absolutely no idea about this until I received the certificate in the post and I see it not as an award for myself but as recognition of the hard wok done by the whole of the group over the years.”

Bob Galtrey and the rest of The Friends of Crow Wood Park team

The Friends of Crow Wood Park were also awarded a ‘Thriving’ commendation in the annual inspection for the ‘In Your Neighbourhood’ section of the awards.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Friends group can email [email protected]