Prince Harry congratulates Brighouse nurse Helen Tooby at WellChild Awards

A nurse from Brighouse has received her Well Child award from Prince Harry in recognition of her dedication and skill in her role.

Helen Tooby received her award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday, where she spent time with WellChild patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrity guests.

Helen has worked as a WellChild nurse for eight years, and was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the award, recognising her ability to combine clinical excellence with genuine empathy.

Based at Leeds Children’s Hospital, she supports children with complex medical needs and provides expert clinical care alongside unwavering compassion and dedication.