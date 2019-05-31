Programme of events to help men as parents in Calderdale

An initiative has been launched in Calderdale offering men a whole fortnight of experiences aimed at helping them be the best parents/carers they can be.

To help inspire dads, grandads, step-dads, uncles, male carers and dads-to-be to take up the challenges they face in bringing up and supporting children aged under five – Men as Parents fortnight starts this weekend (June 1 to 15) and offers a range of activities and information, all tailored to men, their families and children.

During the two weeks, there will be a series of Men as Parents events for men and their under fives to experience, including: an open day at Illingworth Fire Station, Bookstart Baby sessions, support to help you encourage your child to ride a bike, pyjama reading parties at Calderdale Libraries, and ‘Getting Ready for Baby’ sessions.

There’s also a chance to hear from renowned author, midwife and expert on men and parenting, Mark Harris, as he visits Calderdale.

Councillor Faisal Shoukat, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Cohesion, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting men in Calderdale to deal with the challenges of bringing up children. We want all young people in Calderdale to have the best start in life, and every opportunity to reach their full potential.

“We hope that parents, carers and other family members come along to the many events and activities available during Men as Parents fortnight.”

For the event programme and details of the Men as Parents events, follow the updates on social media using the hashtag #menasparents or visit www.healthyearlyyears.co.uk and click on the ‘news’ section.

Various organisations are working in partnership to organise the two week campaign, including Locala Community Partnerships CiC, Calderdale Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, North Halifax Trust Children’s Centres and Halifax Opportunities Trust Children’s Centres.

