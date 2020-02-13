Promoting Mytholmroyd’s community spirit as they fight back from the floods

The community spirit in Mytholmroyd has been highlighted by businesses spreading positivity and resilience.

After photographer Jade Kilbride found a very muddy mug on top of a fridge in Mytholmroyd with the message ‘Friends are like diamonds, precious and rare’, she decided to try and spread the message among the community, taking the mug on a tour of those affected by the floods.

Nicola Bedford, manager of Mytholmroyd Co-op. Photo: Jade Kilbride

“Given the sentiment and the state of the village I decided to take the mug on tour round those who are up to their knees in mud, yet again,” Jade said.

“I had hoped it would provide a therapeutic benefit - and that is what it has done. Because people had seen it on Facebook they were looking forward to a visit.

“The Co-op have agreed to let me create a collage in the shop so the photos promote the businesses brave enough to re-open after yet another flood.”

If you are a business owner who is fighting back after the recent flooding, share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or getting in touch via Twitter or Facebook.

Staff at Little Village Learners. Photo: Jade Kilbride

Phil from Aux Delices. Photo: Jade Kilbride