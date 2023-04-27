Iftikhar Ahmed wants to convert the Grade II listed office premises at Carlton Street, into homes and replace its existing stone roof tiles with natural slate tiles.

A supporting statement submitted to Calderdale Council with the planning application says the building’s external appearance will not change and internal alterations will be kept to a minimum.

The landmark property, opposite the town’s former courthouse and originally built as a house, dates from the 1830s. It become home to the Register Office in the late 1870s.

Halifax Register Office, pictured in 2007. A developer wants to turn the Grade II listed building at Carlton Street from offices to homes.

Over the years it saw scores of wedding and civil partnership ceremonies take place and was also where many Calderdale residents and families would call in person to officially register births and deaths.

It closed in 2009 when Calderdale Register Office staff moved to Spring Hall Mansions, off Huddersfield Road, at the edge of the town centre.

According to the plans, which have been submitted to Calderdale Council, there is “little or no demand” for a certain type of offices in Halifax town centre.

Conversion will produce ‘viable use for a heritage asset’, bringing it back into daily use, saving it from disrepair that would come from leaving it vacant, argues the statement.

Flashback: Calderdale’s Superintendent Registrar, John Jackson locks the door for the last time on April 14 2009 as the Calderdale Register Office in Carlton Street, Halifax, closed after more than 130 years at the premises. Staff moved to new offices at Spring Hall, Halifax.

Planning permission exists to convert the building into self-contained smaller office suites and these have been marketed.

The statement, prepared by NK Architects to the council, says: “Currently, the heritage asset falls under the use class of offices; this is a use for which there is little or no demand within the Halifax town centre area.

“It would appear that the size of the building is not large enough for the larger businesses, and too big for small start-up business.

“We have previously obtained planning consent to convert the listed building into three self-contained smaller office suites. However, after marketing the smaller offices, there was no demand for this.”

But estate agents Boococks have advised that one and two-bedroom units are “very much in demand” in the town centre.

