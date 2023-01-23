The sizeable building on Commercial Street is listed on property website Rightmove for a cool £1.5m.

The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ was closed by Lloyds Banking Group in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lloyds told the Courier then: “We are currently working on the next steps for our Halifax Commercial Street branch and preserving its historical significance.”

The branch in Halifax town centre is now closed

Listed with Walker Singleton, the former HQ of the historic building society is described as an “iconic town centre building”.

The listing says: “The ground floor is a main banking hall with meeting rooms and staff facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first, second, third, fourth and basement levels have been separated off from the trading branch at ground floor.

"Upper floor access is now via King Edward Street and Alexandra Street, which contain the former office space, storage and staff toilets on all floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The basement level was previously used for further staff areas.

"Sale to include the ground floor retail units at 17 King Edward St, 19 King Edward St and 16 Alexandra St in addition to the branch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds is also planning to close Copley Data Centre.

A spokesperson told the Courier in September that the firm expect the building to close in 2025, with the building remaining in use until closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad