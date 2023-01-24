Ben and Gaynor at the centre

Professor Alexander Heazell and his team at the centre ,are the main beneficiary of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation which was set up following the stillbirth of Ben and Gaynor’s daughter Kallipateira at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018 at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Ben and Gaynor went onto have a miscarriage in May 2019 but during lockdown of 2020 they went onto have their rainbow baby Apollon Alexandros and were cared for by Alex and his team in Manchester.

This donation is the third donation from the charity, which total £25,000, to Professor Heazell and his team.

Ben said: “We are honoured to be able to present Alex and his team with a further donation of £10,000 and are proud to be able to contribute towards their research and projects.

"Because of Alex and his team our son Apollon survived and this further donation will make his big sister Kallipateira very proud.

"I am also proud that most of this funding came from my 180 mile London to Manchester extreme challenge walk last July, so presenting this cheque made every mile and blister worthwhile!"

Professor Heazell said: “We are so grateful for this donation which enables us to continue our research.

"Donations from the foundation support two projects at the centre, one looking at how we can better support parents and their partners through pregnancy after loss in the rainbow clinic and the second investigating ways to better spread stillbirth prevention messages to women whose first language is not English.

"We hope that both of these projects, due to complete in 2023, will produce improvements to the way we look after women and their partners.”

Ben will walk 206 miles non-stop on July 15 from Edinburgh Castle to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester and is looking to raise another £10,000 for Professor Heazell and his team.