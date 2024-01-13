£1.9m invested in Calderdale Year of Culture which starts later this year

There will be much to enjoy when Calderdale becomes Culturedale in the spring – but the event has to prove economic worth too, councillors have been told.

To gain funding, Calderdale Council has had to demonstrate lasting economic benefits, officers answering councillors’ questions heard.

The council has invested £500,000 in the Year of Culture, which helps mark Calderdale’s 50th anniversary as a borough.

But this has, as match funding, helped to unlock £1.9 million of funding, said assistant director for customer services, Sarah Richardson.

Councillor Helen Brundell asked about the longevity of the project

Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said she was backing Culturedale, which will see events - many involving locally-based artists and community groups - across the borough.

But given the tough financial climate councils are in, people might question it, she said.

“I’m wondering how people might think residents may feel about this in the light of the other issues that are facing the council and budgetary cuts?” she said.

Ms Richardson said some people would have some concerns.

“However, I’m adamant in saying that in terms of the investment the council itself has made, that has allowed us to lever-in significant amounts of external funding to support the Year of Culture, which is going to be invested in the borough,” she said.

“That funding will also be made available to lots of other local organisations, local community groups, to support them in building their resilience in terms of legacy, for creating opportunities for people in terms of learning new skills, getting new opportunities around work.

“It will ensure that the legacy we have creates something that’s extremely good value for money as well as having a fantastic time with all these events,” she said.

Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) asked about the longevity aspect, for example jobs created.

Ms Richardson said: “A number of the funding applications that we have made are predicated on being able to evidence what the economic value is.

“We want to promote to our residents and businesses this is a fantastic, positive and upbeat year of culture, identifying how people can benefit from being involved and having culture as part of their lives.

“But ultimately we need to show that this will provide good economic value and provide a legacy.