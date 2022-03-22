Pull your boots on and help Calderdale homeless charity

The homeless charity is taking part in the trek to raise funds on Saturday, May 14.

All are welcome, from seasoned Three Peak veterans to beginners.

The route is 26 miles in total so participants should aim to have a suitable level of fitness

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Biggs, Dom Furby and Jo Core from Calderdale SmartMove are urging people to join them for the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Calderdale SmartMove usually has around 15 walkers taking part to raise funds but is hoping for more this year.

The charity will be providing minibuses that will leave its office in Halifax town centre at around 6am and bring everyone back at night

There will be three groups, depending on participants' expected finish time – a fast, a medium and a slow group - with each having a leader and a tail so that everyone is looked after

There will also be support cars provided along the way, handing out refreshments and available for anyone unable to continue on foot.

Participants can raise sponsorship money for Calderdale SmartMove but this is not a requirement.

Tickets to take part are £10, plus an Eventbrite free, and available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/calderdale-smartmove-yorkshire-3-peaks-challenge-2022-tickets-269021559727

Dom Furby, Deputy Chief Executive of Calderdale SmartMove, said: "We are seeing an unprecedented demand for our services and we’re also now helping even more people with food parcels and supporting them with their fuel bills.

"Mental health and anxiety is playing an ever-increasing contributory factor in people becoming homeless.

"Our charity supports local people across all of Calderdale and every penny raised from our annual Three Peaks event goes directly to our clients.