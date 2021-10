“It feels like a wonderful achievement to have reached this milestone” - Halifax’s Acapulco nightclub celebrates its 60th birthday

The pumpkin forest is free to enter and there are a number of special events overe half term

Pumpkins on t'hill is taking place at Ole Head Farm, Eccles Parlour, Ripponden

Families can go roaming the forest and pick their own pumpkins and squashes.

The trail is open October 16 and17, and from October 22 to 31, between 9am and 4pm.

New for 2021 Ripponden Christmas Tree farm is has created its very own pumpkin forest,