Hebden’s Happy Hounds dog show took place in Calder Holmes Park on Saturday, organised by Hebden Royd Town Council.

There were 10 different classes for pooches to enter, including ‘Child’s Best Friend’, ‘Posh Paws’, ‘Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Eyes That Melt Your Heart’.

There were also a host of stalls and demonstrations.

Eight-year-old Amelia Bowen from Brighouse, who won the child's best friend competition with her dog Whinny.

Proceeds from the day will go to the RSPCA and the Mayor’s charity.

The dog show featured 10 classes to enter