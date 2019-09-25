Pure delight from dog owners at kibble amnesty

Dog lovers were recently given the opportunity to exchange unhealthy dried pet food for a much healthier alternative at a kibble amnesty event in Halifax.

Online retailer PurePetFood.com recently invited dog owners to hand in bags of unhealthy dog food in return for delicious, human-grade canine cuisine.

The kibble amnesty saw local dogs queuing out of the door to renounce poor quality, highly processed biscuit feed and getting their paws on a healthier replacement, without any cost to their owners.

To replace the well-known brands being relinquished, dog owners were given 500g boxes of high quality, human tested Pure Pet Food that rehydrates to 2kg of fresh, nutritious meals.

Unlike traditional kibble, Pure isn’t exposed to the harsh cooking processes involved in producing kibble.

Following the success of the first kibble amnesty, another similar event is set to be announced in the near future.

A spokesperson for Pure Pet Food said: “We’ve always wondered why anyone would feed their dog something they wouldn’t eat themselves.

“It’s been our life’s mission to make healthy food choices for pets easy and accessible and to spread the word about the benefits of wholesome, human-grade doggy diets.

“Highly processed, extruded kibble biscuits aren’t the healthiest option no matter what the ingredients are. So to help dog owners see the light we decided to host a kibble amnesty, where low-quality pet food could be handed in without shame or judgement.

“In return and free of charge, visitors were given an equivalent amount of Pure Pet Food meals. We’ve witnessed first-hand the incredible success pets have had from making the switch, which is why we opened our doors and provided the opportunity to forsake poor diets.”