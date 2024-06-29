Q&A event planned next week to discuss work taking place Halifax town centre
Residents and business owners will be able to question the contractor for the Halifax town centre roadworks at a Q&A event next week.
The town centre reorganisation has been causing heavy congestion and delays for motorists as well as disruption for pedestrians and business owners.
A representative from the contractor Gallifordtry Civil Engineering and Construction will be taking part in a pop up hub within the Discover Halifax Hub, at Woolshops, opposite Specsavers, on Wednesday, July 3 from 10am till 12pm and the public are invited to attend.