Quad Rebuild Summer Fair: Photos from two-day event at Halifax's Manor Heath Park

Rides, music, games and plenty more filled Manor Heath Park in Halifax for a weekend of fundraising.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:23 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:25 am

The Quadrebuild Summer Fair was organised by the charity which supports people with spinal injuries.

Visitors enjoyed singers, bands, dancers and DJs, as well as rides and stalls, children’s games, bouncy castles, food and drink, and heritage crafts including stone carving.

Quadrebuild was founded by Halifax man Joe English after he suffered catastrophic spinal injuries in an accident in November 2017 which left him paralysed.

As well as helping people through their rehabilitation - such as providing transport costs - and adaptations they need to their homes, the charity supports people in rebuilding their self confidence and independence.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

