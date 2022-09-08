Queen Elizabeth II: Calderdale in mourning as Buckingham Palace announce Queen's death
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral, surrounded by her family.
Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the 96-year-old head of state - and Britain's longest serving monarch - was under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns for her health.
It was announced at 6.40pm that she had passed away.
"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Her family had rushed to be at her bedside today at Balmoral, near Aberdeen in Scotland, after doctors said they were placing the Queen under medical supervision.
The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.
Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill and including Liz Truss who was appointed by the Queen earlier this week.