Queen's Police Medal for committed and enthusiastic Halifax detective

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson from Calderdale CID has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, who was born and grew up in Halifax, has been awarded the Queen' s Police Medal in the 2022 New Year's Honours for his decades of unswerving commitment to policing.

His citation notes that his professionalism and dedication to investigating serious crime has made him a role model for officers across West Yorkshire.

Detective Inspector Stephenson said he was both honoured and humbled to be recognised.

“It’s a surprise but a pleasant one!" he said. "I see this as recognition not just of what I have done, but all those colleagues I have worked with over the years.

“I have really enjoyed my time with West Yorkshire Police, working in and making a difference to our communities”.

The honour comes as Detective Inspector Stephenson retires from the force this month after nearly 42 years of service.

He has been commended more than 20 times, including four commendations for his action saving lives.

He joined West Yorkshire Police in 1980, saying he was attracted by the idea of every day being different.

He had attended Queens Road Junior and Infants School and Heath Grammar School and initially worked as a butcher and at a bed factory before following his father, a traffic officer, into policing.

He trained at Dishforth Police Training Centre before his first posting at Odsal Police Station where he spent his probationary period on foot patrol on the Buttershaw and Canterbury estates.

Tragically, in 1981, his sergeant was killed and his inspector seriously injured during a routine stop and search.

It was an incident which has always stayed with him and shaped the way he has looked out for and led his colleagues, always trying his best to keep them safe.

"I have been quite protective of my staff and that's because I know what it's like to come in one day and someone not be there," he said.

Detective Inspector Stephenson moved into CID in 1985, drawn by an interest in problem-solving and investigating serious crime.

He spent time as part of the West Yorkshire Major Crime Unit and in Bradford before taking up a post in Calderdale CID in 2005, where he has led investigations into some of the most serious offences in the area, such as residential burglary, violent crime and robberies.

His district portfolio also covered the initial attendance and management of all murders, as well as sudden and unexplained deaths.

His time has seen a huge reduction in burglaries in Calderdale - which are now at less than half the number they were 10 years ago.

He has stayed enthusiastic about policing until the end of his service and has always been keen to help his colleagues. He has also continuously taken time to speak to any officer young in service who has shown an interest in joining CID.

He said he will miss everyone he has worked with and the policing job when he retires.

Chief Constable John Robins said: “Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson is such a worthy recipient of the Queens Police Medal. He is an amazing detective and a dedicated, professional and enthusiastic police officer.

"Gary has dedicated his working life to public service, specifically to policing in West Yorkshire. He has given over 41 years of service and been at the centre of many complex and detailed investigations.

"Gary is noted by his colleagues for his commitment to duty, dedication and enthusiasm. He is a renowned and tenacious investigator who always puts the care of victims and witnesses at the heart of all he does.

"Gary is also well known by partner agencies for his dedication to keeping people safe. Protecting communities is what Gary does.