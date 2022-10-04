Queensbury band wins at National Championships

Photo: Oliver Richardson

Competing in the British Youth Band Association premier class, they became national champions, finishing above seven bands from around the country and winning eight out of nine trophies in a near clean sweep.

The band has 35 members, and 10 volunteer instructors, and was established in 1980.

Corps Director Oliver Richardson said: “After Covid, we’ve kept the band going and managed to achieve such a high standard, with a third having never competed until this year. We are very proud to represent our community.

Photo: Oliver Richardson

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to the sponsors, particular Queensbury Rugby Club and ARCH, who have let us practice at their site throughout the summer, giving us a home.”

The band is looking for new members. They meet at Queensbury Out of School Club, West End, Queensbury, between 7pm and 8.15pm. Membership costs £3 per week, instrument provided.

For more details, call Oliver on 07855 791885.