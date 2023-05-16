Queensbury golf captains support Alzheimer’s Society in tribute to loved ones affected by dementia

Queensbury Golf Club Men’s Captain Andy Tattersall and Lady Captain Linda Marshall decided to support the charity as they both have personal experience of the devastating illness.

Within three weeks of becoming Lady Captain, Linda’s father sadly passed away, having lived with the condition for a number of years.

She said: “It was dad who introduced his daughters and grandsons to the game, so I was determined to raise as much as possible with the help of Andy, our friends, and members of the club.”

Club members participated in a number of fundraising events over the year. In June Linda and Andy were joined by Nigel Brunt and Tony Brennan for a 12-hour ‘Golfathon’ that saw them play 55 holes, raising over £1,500.

Along with other fundraising initiatives, including a tea and scones day and an Easter hunt, the final fundraising tally was £5,330, which the club presented to Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser Holly Quinn.

She said: “We’re thrilled that Queensbury Golf Club chose to support Alzheimer’s Society, and I’m hugely impressed by the amount they raised. We rely heavily on the goodwill of fundraisers to enable us to support people living with dementia, campaign on their behalf and fund research.