Keith Wevill, who was only seven months old at the time of Her Majesty’s crowning, acquired the nine-inch Bush TV22 in 2009 from a work colleague whose in-laws had bought it specially for the Royal occasion.

The former electronics engineer had to restore the set to full working condition and has used it to demonstrate to his children and grandchildren what television was like in the early 1950s when there was only one channel to watch, the BBC, before ITV arrived a few years later.

He also used the TV in 2013 to watch the 1953 Coronation in full when it was re-broadcast to the nation.

Keith Wevill with his 1953 Bush TV22 television.

“The picture looked better on the small screen than it did on a large screen TV, primarily because of the way the original broadcast was recorded,” Mr Wevill revealed.

“It was quite fascinating to watch how it actually would have been watched. I then thought why not watch the 2023 Coronation on that one and then it will be a TV that’s watched two Coronations!”

He added: “At the time of the last Coronation, in June 1953, my parents didn’t have a TV, so we went round to one of the neighbours who had one.

“Several of the other neighbours did the same; all crowded around a small screen TV, probably with a nine-inch screen. As there were so many people in the room, I was apparently outside in my pram for the duration of the programme.”

Mr Wevill, who was joined by his family for the Royal couple’s special occasion, believes the new King “will do a good job”.

He said: “I have been an Elizabethen for virtually all of my life. She did a good job. I have great respect for the Queen and I think Charles will carry on the good work and do a good job.

“A lot of countries envy the UK for having a monarchy and people flock over to see all the palaces. A lot of people are coming over for the Coronation.