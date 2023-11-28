Queensbury mum whose baby died at just five months old thanks hospice who 'help keep his spirit alive'

A heartbroken Queensbury mum whose baby died has shared her thanks for the hospice team who have helped “keep his spirit alive”.

Talia Horner’s son Reggie was only five months old when he died suddenly in 2020.

For 35-year-old Talia, support from Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice proved invaluable and helped hugely when she fell pregnant with her youngest son, Albie.

"Just having them at the end of the phone over the next few months made me feel better,” she said.

Little Reggie was only five months old when he died

"They made my worst nightmare a bit more bearable.

"They supported me with everything, to be honest with you.

"When I was pregnant with Albie, my head was all over the place. I felt like I was replacing Reggie.

"Forget Me Not invited me to a support group for parents who were pregnant who had lost a baby. And they helped me think of my pregnancy as a blessing – that Reggie had sent me his little brother to keep me safe.

"The team there are like family. They do so much for us and they help keep Reggie’s spirit alive. Especially at this time of year.

"Christmas is so hard anyway but without Forget Me Not it would be even more difficult.

"I don’t know where I’d be without them.

"It’s the hardest thing I’m ever going to have to deal with, waking up every day without Reggie in my life. But Forget Me Not gave me hope.

"Hope that I could live without him. Hope that I could be a mum again to Albie.”

Talia is urging people to consider donating to the hospice to help others like her.

"Tragically, more families need Forget Me Not’s help every year,” she said. “And Christmas is a particularly busy time for the hospice.

"But £10 would go a long way – it could pay for a family to have a coffee with someone who understands what they’re going through. So that they know they’re not alone.”

Gareth Pierce, CEO at Forget Me Not, said: “Christmas is a particularly difficult time for families facing or living with the loss of their child. We’re here so that no family has to go through that alone.”