Queensbury Running Club members dress up for two spooky routes on special Halloween Run
Invited to dress up for the evening’s run, the members had the choice of two specially created routes that formed special “Strava Art” when the route is looked at post-run.
Three groups joined together to run a 10k route that saw them exercising (rather than “exorcising”) the Queensbury ghost – a course first run in 2017 - while another three groups ran a bat-shaped 6k course.
The evening was perfect for a spooky Halloween run as mist descended on Queensbury and gave an eerie look to the courses as the dressed-up runners lit up the dark streets.
Queensbury Running Club meets every Thursday for 6.45pm at the Albert Road Community Hub in Queensbury, and runs groups of various paces and distances, catering for adults of all experiences and abilities.
It also runs weekly track sessions, holds member socials, and participates in local, regional, national and international leagues and events.
For more information please visit https://www.queensburyrc.co.uk/ or search on social media.