Queensbury Tunnel in Yorkshire named as one of the Top 10 Most Endangered Buildings

National architecture charity the Victorian Society has released their annual Top 10 Most Endangered Buildings list - which includes Queensbury Tunnel.

The tunnel is a disused railway tunnel that connects Holmfield and Queensbury.

Built by the Great Northern Railway, it was the longest tunnel on the company’s network at the time of its opening in 1878. It is currently abandoned and flooded with water.

It is also at the centre of a heated debate between campaigners, who want the tunnel restored to be a cycle path, and the Department for Transport (DfT), which wants to fill in sections of the tunnel.

Christopher Costelloe, Director of the Victorian Society, said: ‘Queensbury Tunnel could be the heart of a new transport revolution, bringing cyclists and tourists to this part of Yorkshire. If it is filled-in this irreplaceable asset will be lost for ever. Bath’s Two Tunnels cycleway has been a triumphant success and there is no reason why Yorkshire – now the beating heart of British cycling - couldn’t do the same.’