Queensbury's Black Dyke Band win at Yorkshire Brass Band Championships

Queensbury's Black Dyke Band

More than 50 of the county’s leading brass bands took to the stage at the weekend in five five different sections.

The two-day event took place at Huddersfield Town Hall and is fiercely competitive, with the prestigious championship section featuring the likes of Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Carlton Main and Brighouse and Rastrick bands.

Black Dyke will join other bands from across the country at the Royal Albert Hall in October for the final of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, which were last won by Yorkshire in 2017.