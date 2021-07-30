Quest to find Halifax's best Yorkshire Pudding maker at celebration
Yorkshire Day celebrations are set to take place in Shroggs Park.
This Sunday the community e will be celebrating Yorkshire Day at Shroggs Park near the Pavilion, with a free event, starting at 1pm until 3pm.
Visitors are being encouraged to bring their own picnic and enjoy a variety of fun activities for all ages including welly wanging, arts and crafts, a history talk and much more.
Organisers have said that no Yorkshire Day event would be complete without a Yorkshire Pudding competition.
There will be opportunities to win prizes on the day including the chance to be crowned the Best Yorkshire Pudding Maker in Halifax
Entrants just need to bring along your their homemade Yorkies to be in with a chance of winning a special prize.
