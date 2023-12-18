RAAC: Calderdale library shut until next month after safety risk concrete discovered
Todmorden Library, on Rochdale Road, shut at the end of November after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the roof.
Now users have been told it will be January 8 before the library opens again.
A statement posted on Calderdale Libraries’ Facebook page says: "The results of recent intrusive site investigation and testing has meant it necessary to amend the design of the temporary propping solution currently being installed to support the identified RAAC roof panels.
"A more extensive and complex propping situation is now required which has necessitated works to other elements in the building, slowing the installation process.
"Contractors are working towards making it safe for us to return to the front of the building and maintain the accessible side entrance.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. In the meantime, your nearest library is Hebden Bridge.”