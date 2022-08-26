Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £5m from the Government’s Future High Streets fund is being used to improve the Victorian market hall, which first opened in 1896.

The money will be used to restore the historic façade and repair the roof, making the market hall warmer in winter, fixing leaks and letting in more light.

The work will also include improving entrances and routes inside the market, to make it easier to explore, and steps aimed at encouraging more events outside of market trading hours, including pop-up units and refurbished toilet facilities.

Halifax Borough Market

The roof works are expected to take around 18 months to complete and will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption.

Revitalising the Victorian market hall is a key part of the £11.7m Future High Streets work planned across Halifax town centre.

Calderdale Council has also been awarded £6.3m for town centre improvements in Elland.

Councillor Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Conserving and breathing new life into historic buildings is an important part of the Halifax Future High Streets programme.

"The magnificent Borough Market is one of our key heritage buildings and we’re thrilled that major improvements are now underway. These will ensure the market retains and enhances its role at the heart of the town centre.”

Councillor Sarah Courtney, the council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, added: “This is the first milestone in the wider programme for Halifax, with many more exciting projects planned, such as investment into the Victoria Theatre, George Square and the historic alleyways, linking to the top of the town and ensuring vibrant, welcoming and greener spaces.

"We’re hoping to encourage visitors and residents to move around the whole town, rather than visiting just one area, to make the most of Halifax’s fabulous existing retail and cultural assets, and also giving people the opportunity to be more active in their day-to-day lives.