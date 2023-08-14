Rain doesn't dampen the enthusiasm at Hebden Bridge Twinning Society's annual garden party
The rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm at the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society’s annual garden party.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
After enjoying refreshments indoors, visitors then went outside to admire the garden.
There was a modest charge for the event plus a raffle, which together made £153.
The money raised, as ever, will be used to entertain the society’s friends from St Pol-sur-Ternoise, Warstein and Paratico when they visit.
New members for the society are always welcome. Anyone who is interested can contact Jane Jackson on [email protected], 01422 886127 or 07770 657496.