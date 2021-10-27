Rainbow waterfall covers Halifax Church to remember those lost and celebrate people who helped during pandemic
This waterfall of colourful flowers has been created for a Halifax church to mark the pandemic.
The rainbow waterfall, unveiled on Sunday, is made up of more than 4,000 flowers created by North Halifax crafters, children, businesses, church members and friends.
Inspired by the poppies with surrounded the Tower of London, artist Candida Wood designed the sweeping flower waterfall for the gable end of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church.
Her aim was to remember those lost during the pandemic and celebrate people who have helped the community.
Work started on the flowers in early August and the finished waterfall was paraded from Mount Zion Church in Ogden to Illingworth Moor by members of the Boys and Girls Brigades.
The waterfall was installed by Illingworth firefighters and dedicated with an outdoor blessing on Sunday.