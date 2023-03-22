News you can trust since 1853
Ramadan 2023: The Halifax restaurant and volunteers making sure everyone has an iftar meal

A Halifax restaurant is again teaming up with kind-hearted volunteers to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry during Ramadan.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT- 1 min read

The generous team at Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, are working with Halifax Community Fridge to deliver iftar meals for those in need.

Halifax Community Fridge, based at Madni Mosque, said: “For the last three consecutive years, we have worked with Sheesh Mahal Halifax to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry in Ramadan.

"This year is no different. If you know anyone in Calderdale who has nothing to open their fast with, please get in touch with us.”

Sheesh Mahal and Halifax Community Fridge are giving out iftar meals to those in need this Ramadan. From the left, Sheesh Mahal owner Islam Qureshi with Halifax Community Fridge volunteers Waquass Riaz, Abid Karim and Mubashar Ditta.
Last year saw the collaboration cooked, donates and delivered more than 600 meals for iftar - the meal at sunset that breaks Muslims’ fasts.

Most Ramadan dates announced so far have been tomorrow (Thursday, March 23).

Halifax Community Fridge offers food and hygiene products to the area’s most vulnerable every day of the year. It was even open during the heavy snow earlier this month.

Every Thursday, 30 minutes before sunset, its Jilani Kitchen volunteers – who are mostly teenagers – hand out warm meals to those in need.

Every Saturday, struggling pet-owners can pick up supplies from the new pet food bank, open between 11am and 12.30pm.

And on the last Saturday of each month, volunteers take part in The Big Mosque Street Clean. Organised by Madni Youth Movement, it sees people gather at Halifax Community Fridge at noon, armed with litter pickers and gloves, for a monthly spruce up of the area.

