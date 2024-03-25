Iftar Under the Stars was organised by 51st Pellon Scouts on Saturday and included people gathering for the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, there were also a host of activities to enjoy – from arts and crafts, game and a climbing wall to bouncy castles, a cave bus. archery, football and face painting.

The scout group said: “A massive thank you to our amazing leaders, partner organisations, parents, volunteers and network,

"You all do an amazing job to make every event a great success!”

As reported by the Courier, a free, fun festival is taking place in Halifax to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

Eid Fest will be held in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday, April 13. and all are welcome.

It will include children’s rides, dinosaurs, Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, a bouncy castle, face painting and mehndi.

Men and children are welcome from 10am until 1pm, and women and children are welcome between 3pm and 7pm.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Tanvir Liaqat, left, and Moddasser Malik. Photo: Jim Fitton

Zain Tanvir, 12, saves penalties. Photo: Jim Fitton

Misba Hussain, left, and Kiran Ali with their food stall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Mum Nazish Ali, with Ayla Ali, six, and Zina Ali, eight. Photo: Jim Fitton