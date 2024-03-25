51st Pellon Scouts - Iftar Under the Stars at Halifax Academy. Scout leaders with chairman Zaheer Khalil51st Pellon Scouts - Iftar Under the Stars at Halifax Academy. Scout leaders with chairman Zaheer Khalil
Ramadan 2024: Photos as more than 1,000 people gather for amazing Halifax Iftar Under the Stars at Halifax Academy

More than 1,000 people got together to share an iftar meal and enjoy some fun activities at Halifax Academy.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT

Iftar Under the Stars was organised by 51st Pellon Scouts on Saturday and included people gathering for the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, there were also a host of activities to enjoy – from arts and crafts, game and a climbing wall to bouncy castles, a cave bus. archery, football and face painting.

The scout group said: “A massive thank you to our amazing leaders, partner organisations, parents, volunteers and network,

"You all do an amazing job to make every event a great success!”

As reported by the Courier, a free, fun festival is taking place in Halifax to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

Eid Fest will be held in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday, April 13. and all are welcome.

It will include children’s rides, dinosaurs, Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, a bouncy castle, face painting and mehndi.

Men and children are welcome from 10am until 1pm, and women and children are welcome between 3pm and 7pm.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

