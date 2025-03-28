Organised by 51st Pellon Scout, the fourth Iftar Under the Stars took place at The Halifax Academy and was packed out with attendees.

Zaheer Khalil, chair of the award-winning scouting group, said: “Despite the pouring rain, we have had an outpouring of support from just not the local community but from neighbouring towns and cities."

Guests enjoyed a host of stalls including from Jalebi King, a game zone, arts and crafts, axe throwing, bean bag tossing, a Nerf gun challenge, penalty shoot out, indoor archery, basketball and much more.

Mr Khalil added 51st Pellon Scouts delivers several large-scale community events as well as Iftar Under the Stars, such as the Bonfire Night event on Vickerman Street.

He said the group has worked hard over the last 12 years to build an impressive track record, and has forged partnerships with many local schools and organisations.

The scouts group are well known for their charitable work in Halifax and were picked to receive the King's Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK and awarded for life.

District lead volunteer, Naveed Idrees, encouraged people to come forward and volunteer for the group.

"There is a waiting list of over 200 people at 51st Pellon at the moment, he said. “More volunteers are needed to cope with the massive demand on the service.”

Anyone who can help should contact 51st Pellon Scouts at [email protected].

