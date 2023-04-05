News you can trust since 1853
Rapper from Halifax eyeing chart success in the future

A teenager from Halifax is hoping to hit the charts one day having kicked off a career in music.

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read

Rapper Alfie Hayes, 17, from Illingworth, has released around 15-20 singles and two albums so far and recently performed at Small Seeds, a venue in Huddersfield.

"I wanted to express myself through art and I thought rapping would be the best way," he said.

"I mainly rap about my experiences and mental struggles in hopes that people can relate to my words and hopefully one day I can help someone.

Alfie HayesAlfie Hayes
"I have worked with artists such as Rizzy B and s6ul. I was added to a group chat via Instagram and I saw an opportunity to branch out to other parts of the world."

Alfie attended Trinity Academy Halifax and is now at Kirklees College.

"It’s given me valuable life lessons and different eye openers along with its rich culture," Alfie said of growing up in Calderdale, "which helps me add more depth to my songs.

"There are some incredible artists in Halifax and I think it is beneficial that me and the other artist work hard to put this town on the map.

"I hope to be able to reach the charts and provide for my family and friends and one day give back to Halifax."

