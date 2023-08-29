News you can trust since 1853
Rare item of David Bowie memorabilia going up for auction in Halifax this Sunday

A rare piece of David Bowie memorabilia will be up for auction in Halifax on Sunday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Lot 31 in this weekend's auction catalogue is a vinyl copy of Black Sabbath's 1975 Sabotage album, on which it is believed are hand-written notes by music legend David Bowie.

The owner found the LP in a collection they'd acquired from a Midlands Record Fair a number of years ago and was so taken by the what the handwritten notes could be that they instructed a forensic handwriting expert – Adam Brand, who has featured frequently on the BBC – to provide an analysis, and he found a 'high probability' that the sleeve notes had been written by Bowie himself.

Halifax Mill's lead auctioneer and owner, James Watson, said: “Outside of the Piece Hall fast becoming one of the North of England's top live music venues, its not very often that a local Halifax business can boast rubbing shoulders with that of a music legend, but this weekend, in a roundabout manner, we are.

David Bowie
David Bowie
"Reading the way that the notes are written, which for me are quite whimsical, plus also the tongue-in-cheek way that the author describes the members of Black Sabbath, yeah I can definitely see that having come out of Bowie's incredible mind.

"Hopefully the item will spark a bit of a bidding frenzy on Sunday!"

The antiques and collectables auction starts at 12pm on Sunday, in-person at The Printworks on Paradise Street, HX1 2SY, plus online via www.the-saleroom.com.

If you have got any questions, contact James and the team on 01422 649669, or via email to [email protected].

