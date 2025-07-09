Rastrick dentist retires after 42 years

Rastrick dental surgeon Chris Anderson has retired after 42 years of service to the NHS.

Chris has treated up to five generations of some families during his time in the profession and will be handing over to his son Christopher, who will continue to own and run the surgery.

Following graduation from Leeds Dental Institute in 1983, Chris spent five years working as an associate in Little Horton in Bradford.

In 1988, Chris and his wife Elizabeth took over at Rastrick Dental Surgery on Church Street and remained there for the next 37 years.

Chris and his son

Chris became the dental surgeon to Bradford Bulls in 1996 and spent 24 seasons working on matchdays in the pitchside area, dealing with player injuries.

The surgery has also become responsible for the care of Bradford City Football Club and currently continues to work for both clubs.

Chris also spent 20 years as a clinical teaching fellow at Leeds Denral Institute, helping educate future dentists.

To mark his retirement, a coffee and cake afternoon was held at St Matthews Church Hall, next to the surgery, on Friday to say thank you to patients, which was attended by more than 150 patients.

Staff and former foundation dentists at the evening celebration

Celebrations continued in the evening at South Bradford Golf Club, where a party was held for family members, associate dentists, foundation dentists, nursing staff, technicians and friends.

Chris said: “I was really pleased that 11 of my 12 foundation dentists were able to return for the celebration.

“Plans for retirement include spending time with my six grandchildren, indulging in my passion for gardening, a game of golf each week and visiting our apartment in Cornwall.

“I’d also like to thank all my patients for their continued support over the years.”