Rastrick filmmaker's documentary finally set to premiere after successful crowdfunding campaigns
Rastrick filmmaker Michelle Heighway’s documentary Energy about Japanese musician Damo Suzuki will premiere in London ahead of screenings across the UK.
Energy follows beloved and iconic singer Damo Suzuki, formerly of Can, as he confronts cancer and attempts to continue a never-ending global tour.
The film, seven years in the making, comes after an incredible public response to two crowdfunding campaigns.
The 71 minute feature is now screened in association with the Doc’n Roll Film Festival 2022.
With animation of Damo's lucid, hospital-bed dreams and extensive archive footage, Heighway pieces together a beautiful portrait and story of survival.
“The documentary is a wonderful story of hope,” said Michelle.
"It’s a personal portrait of the life and times of a nomad, poet and enigmatic singer on an incredible journey.”
Heighway, whose critically-acclaimed debut Mr Somebody? was selected for the Sheffield Documentary Festival and Leeds International Film Festival, spent five years with Suzuki to create the film.