Rastrick filmmaker's documentary finally set to premiere after successful crowdfunding campaigns

Energy follows beloved and iconic singer Damo Suzuki, formerly of Can, as he confronts cancer and attempts to continue a never-ending global tour.

The film, seven years in the making, comes after an incredible public response to two crowdfunding campaigns.

The 71 minute feature is now screened in association with the Doc’n Roll Film Festival 2022.

Director: Michelle Heighway

With animation of Damo's lucid, hospital-bed dreams and extensive archive footage, Heighway pieces together a beautiful portrait and story of survival.

“The documentary is a wonderful story of hope,” said Michelle.

"It’s a personal portrait of the life and times of a nomad, poet and enigmatic singer on an incredible journey.”