Every Friday at The Space there is a popular lunch club with a two-course meal and quiz all for a fiver.

However there was a change to the programme with the addition of a lunch time concert by Nicola who has sung at opera houses all over Europe but who comes from Lancashire and now lives in Halifax. Nicola is on a mission to bring opera to everyone and on Friday she sang a varied programme of arias and popular songs

People were stunned by her singing and many were reduced to tears by the emotion of the words and her voice. In between performances, Nicola explained a little about how she came to be an opera singer as well as recounting other anecdotes about her singing career. Nicola’s life is particularly interesting because her background is not at all that which we imagine for an opera singer.

Rastrick Lunch Club enjoys a sensational singing performance

Leanne Jones, Centre Manager, said: “On Friday, we had the absolute honour to be joined by Nicola Mills who just absolutely blew us away at our lunch club. We had lots of tears and personally I have never heard singing like this in real life.”

The Space @ Field Lane is the community owned and run community hub next to Field Lane School in Rastrick. The community café is open every Wednesday and Friday and there are various events throughout the year.